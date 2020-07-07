601 12th St

Amenities

Short Walk to the Sand - This gorgeous Huntington Beach home has the perfect set up to accommodate everyone. With its open floor plan & approx. 2,000 sq feet, everyone can hang out together. The spacious living room comes with a comfortable sectional sofa and a 50' flat screen TV. A gas powered fireplace turns on with a flip of a switch. There is a gourmet kitchen with a professional quality range, microwave, and dishwasher. There is plenty of room to cook. Enjoy the beautiful California weather by relaxing outside on the patio and front yard grass, a rarity at the beach. A gas barbeque is available for great outdoor cooking or you can watch the sunset from the romantic 3rd-floor rooftop deck. The downstairs floor plan allows you to enjoy indoor/outdoor lifestyle. An outdoor fireplace tops off the patio. Retreat to the large master bedroom that includes a flat screen T.V. The other bedrooms also contain flat screen T.V.s each with bathrooms attached. Attached to the 2nd bedroom is a loft area with two additional queen-sized beds. The beach house is located 5 blocks from the beach (about a 10 min. walk). It is located seven blocks from Main street where you will find restaurants, shopping, and of course the pier. Tuesday nights hosts a fantastic farmers market on Main street. Two blocks from the beach house in the other direction is a wonderful park with a great play area.



No Cats Allowed



