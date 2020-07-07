All apartments in Huntington Beach
601 12th St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

601 12th St

601 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 12th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Short Walk to the Sand - This gorgeous Huntington Beach home has the perfect set up to accommodate everyone. With its open floor plan & approx. 2,000 sq feet, everyone can hang out together. The spacious living room comes with a comfortable sectional sofa and a 50' flat screen TV. A gas powered fireplace turns on with a flip of a switch. There is a gourmet kitchen with a professional quality range, microwave, and dishwasher. There is plenty of room to cook. Enjoy the beautiful California weather by relaxing outside on the patio and front yard grass, a rarity at the beach. A gas barbeque is available for great outdoor cooking or you can watch the sunset from the romantic 3rd-floor rooftop deck. The downstairs floor plan allows you to enjoy indoor/outdoor lifestyle. An outdoor fireplace tops off the patio. Retreat to the large master bedroom that includes a flat screen T.V. The other bedrooms also contain flat screen T.V.s each with bathrooms attached. Attached to the 2nd bedroom is a loft area with two additional queen-sized beds. The beach house is located 5 blocks from the beach (about a 10 min. walk). It is located seven blocks from Main street where you will find restaurants, shopping, and of course the pier. Tuesday nights hosts a fantastic farmers market on Main street. Two blocks from the beach house in the other direction is a wonderful park with a great play area.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 12th St have any available units?
601 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 601 12th St have?
Some of 601 12th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
601 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 601 12th St offer parking?
No, 601 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 601 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 12th St have a pool?
No, 601 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 601 12th St have accessible units?
No, 601 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 601 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

