5622 Ocean Vista Dr

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Endless summer pool home in guard gated community - Fabulous turnkey home nestled within the guard-gated Ocean Colony Community is located less than a block from the ocean and available for an immediate move-in. The formal entry includes soaring ceilings, gorgeous wood flooring, and a gas fireplace flanked by floor to ceiling windows. The main level features an open floorplan making the kitchen accessible from both the formal dining room and breakfast nook/great room. The spacious kitchen includes granite counters, a large center island, built-in SubZero refrigerator, double wall ovens, 4-burner Viking gas cooktop with griddle, and a walk-in pantry. The main floor bedroom and bath is ideal for a den/home office. The upstairs comprises of two secondary bedrooms with attached full bathrooms and a convenient laundry room with ample storage. The luxurious master en suite has adjoining retreat and fireplace, offering ocean views from the balcony deck; walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Theres also a multi-purpose loft located at the top of the staircase with a built-in desk and bookshelf. This beautiful pool home is an easy bike or walk to the Beach, SeaCliff Country Club, the Pier, and Downtown. Start enjoying luxury beach living and ocean breeze today. Home is unfurnished. Rent includes pool maintenance, gardener and HOA.



