All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5622 Ocean Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5622 Ocean Vista Dr
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:59 PM

5622 Ocean Vista Dr

5622 Ocean Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5622 Ocean Vista Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Endless summer pool home in guard gated community - Fabulous turnkey home nestled within the guard-gated Ocean Colony Community is located less than a block from the ocean and available for an immediate move-in. The formal entry includes soaring ceilings, gorgeous wood flooring, and a gas fireplace flanked by floor to ceiling windows. The main level features an open floorplan making the kitchen accessible from both the formal dining room and breakfast nook/great room. The spacious kitchen includes granite counters, a large center island, built-in SubZero refrigerator, double wall ovens, 4-burner Viking gas cooktop with griddle, and a walk-in pantry. The main floor bedroom and bath is ideal for a den/home office. The upstairs comprises of two secondary bedrooms with attached full bathrooms and a convenient laundry room with ample storage. The luxurious master en suite has adjoining retreat and fireplace, offering ocean views from the balcony deck; walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Theres also a multi-purpose loft located at the top of the staircase with a built-in desk and bookshelf. This beautiful pool home is an easy bike or walk to the Beach, SeaCliff Country Club, the Pier, and Downtown. Start enjoying luxury beach living and ocean breeze today. Home is unfurnished. Rent includes pool maintenance, gardener and HOA.

(RLNE5619390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr have any available units?
5622 Ocean Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr have?
Some of 5622 Ocean Vista Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 Ocean Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Ocean Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Ocean Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5622 Ocean Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 5622 Ocean Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Ocean Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5622 Ocean Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 5622 Ocean Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5622 Ocean Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5622 Ocean Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5622 Ocean Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles