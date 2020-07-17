5552 Fernhill Cir A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Golf Course View - Property Id: 314788



Downstairs right across from the golf course, tile flooring, large living room with an attached dining room, dual pane windows, patio, 1full & 1/4 baths, 2 bedrooms with large closets, hall has a large closet, remodeled kitchen, close to the beach and freeways. Quiet neighborhood. Included stove, and 1 car garage. Laundry room on premises.

To make an appointment to see contact Nancy: 714-334-4895

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5552-fernhill-cir-huntington-beach-ca-unit-a/314788

