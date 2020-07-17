All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5552 Fernhill Cir A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5552 Fernhill Cir A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5552 Fernhill Cir A

5552 Fernhill Circle · (714) 334-4895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5552 Fernhill Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,870

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Golf Course View - Property Id: 314788

Downstairs right across from the golf course, tile flooring, large living room with an attached dining room, dual pane windows, patio, 1full & 1/4 baths, 2 bedrooms with large closets, hall has a large closet, remodeled kitchen, close to the beach and freeways. Quiet neighborhood. Included stove, and 1 car garage. Laundry room on premises.
To make an appointment to see contact Nancy: 714-334-4895
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5552-fernhill-cir-huntington-beach-ca-unit-a/314788
Property Id 314788

(RLNE5938478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Fernhill Cir A have any available units?
5552 Fernhill Cir A has a unit available for $1,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5552 Fernhill Cir A have?
Some of 5552 Fernhill Cir A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5552 Fernhill Cir A currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Fernhill Cir A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Fernhill Cir A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5552 Fernhill Cir A is pet friendly.
Does 5552 Fernhill Cir A offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Fernhill Cir A offers parking.
Does 5552 Fernhill Cir A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5552 Fernhill Cir A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Fernhill Cir A have a pool?
No, 5552 Fernhill Cir A does not have a pool.
Does 5552 Fernhill Cir A have accessible units?
No, 5552 Fernhill Cir A does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Fernhill Cir A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5552 Fernhill Cir A has units with dishwashers.
Does 5552 Fernhill Cir A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5552 Fernhill Cir A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5552 Fernhill Cir A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity