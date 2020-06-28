5552 Fernhill Ci

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

View of Golf Course Large 2 bed & 2 bath



Close to beach, Large, light and bright upstairs apartment, Vaulted ceilings throughout, Large Livingroom with balcony overlooking the golf course with a beautiful view. Large expanse of lawn in front of the unit, skylights in kitchen and bathrooms no need to turn on the lights, Large master bedroom with large walk-in closet, lots of closets and storage, mirrored wardrobes, entrance with storage, garage for 1 car, freshly painted, newer remodeled white kitchen cabinets, stove, dishwasher & microwave is included, renter provides own refrigerator. Individual electric heating in each room making it economical to heat, near park, beach, & freeways, laundry room coin operated -near unit, water, and trash included, no smoking property, no pets.

No Pets Allowed



