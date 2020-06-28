All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

5552 Fernhill Ci

5552 Fernhill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5552 Fernhill Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
View of Golf Course Large 2 bed & 2 bath - Property Id: 149572

Close to beach, Large, light and bright upstairs apartment, Vaulted ceilings throughout, Large Livingroom with balcony overlooking the golf course with a beautiful view. Large expanse of lawn in front of the unit, skylights in kitchen and bathrooms no need to turn on the lights, Large master bedroom with large walk-in closet, lots of closets and storage, mirrored wardrobes, entrance with storage, garage for 1 car, freshly painted, newer remodeled white kitchen cabinets, stove, dishwasher & microwave is included, renter provides own refrigerator. Individual electric heating in each room making it economical to heat, near park, beach, & freeways, laundry room coin operated -near unit, water, and trash included, no smoking property, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149572p
Property Id 149572

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Fernhill Ci have any available units?
5552 Fernhill Ci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5552 Fernhill Ci have?
Some of 5552 Fernhill Ci's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5552 Fernhill Ci currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Fernhill Ci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Fernhill Ci pet-friendly?
No, 5552 Fernhill Ci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5552 Fernhill Ci offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Fernhill Ci offers parking.
Does 5552 Fernhill Ci have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5552 Fernhill Ci offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Fernhill Ci have a pool?
No, 5552 Fernhill Ci does not have a pool.
Does 5552 Fernhill Ci have accessible units?
No, 5552 Fernhill Ci does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Fernhill Ci have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5552 Fernhill Ci has units with dishwashers.
Does 5552 Fernhill Ci have units with air conditioning?
No, 5552 Fernhill Ci does not have units with air conditioning.
