Huntington Beach, CA
5291 Brightfield Circle
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

5291 Brightfield Circle

5291 Brightfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5291 Brightfield Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Welcome to Summerlane, a Hideaway plan 3, the largest home with an open floorplan. The gourmet kitchen has a large island with seating for for at the island bar. Conveniently located off the kitchen is an office/computer space. The family room is off the kitchen creating an open spacious great room with a fireplace. Enjoy the formal dining room and living room with a fireplace. The large office can be used as a library/study or whatever your needs may be. The spacious master bedroom has built-ins and a retreat. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk in closet and a jacuzzi tub. A total of four bedrooms upstairs. A beautiful home that is centrally located to the beach, shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5291 Brightfield Circle have any available units?
5291 Brightfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5291 Brightfield Circle have?
Some of 5291 Brightfield Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5291 Brightfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5291 Brightfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5291 Brightfield Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5291 Brightfield Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5291 Brightfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5291 Brightfield Circle offers parking.
Does 5291 Brightfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5291 Brightfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5291 Brightfield Circle have a pool?
No, 5291 Brightfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5291 Brightfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 5291 Brightfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5291 Brightfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5291 Brightfield Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5291 Brightfield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5291 Brightfield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
