5291 Brightfield Circle

Welcome to Summerlane, a Hideaway plan 3, the largest home with an open floorplan. The gourmet kitchen has a large island with seating for for at the island bar. Conveniently located off the kitchen is an office/computer space. The family room is off the kitchen creating an open spacious great room with a fireplace. Enjoy the formal dining room and living room with a fireplace. The large office can be used as a library/study or whatever your needs may be. The spacious master bedroom has built-ins and a retreat. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk in closet and a jacuzzi tub. A total of four bedrooms upstairs. A beautiful home that is centrally located to the beach, shopping and freeways.