501 21st Street

Did you say Coastal Lifestyle is what you are looking for? Want to live in Surf City? It's not too late to enjoy the great weather and nearby beaches, downtown and Pacific City. Walk, bike or jog to all. Also very close to SeaCliff Country Club where golf, tennis and social memberships are available.Not to mention the famous 4th of July Parade is in your neighborhood. This 3 level home is on a corner lot so you can enjoy light from the side too. Front patio incl a BBQ bar. 3rd floor rear deck has a bit of a view. The home includes wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter, and an attached 2 car garage.