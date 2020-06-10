All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 501 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
501 21st Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

501 21st Street

501 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

501 21st Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Did you say Coastal Lifestyle is what you are looking for? Want to live in Surf City? It's not too late to enjoy the great weather and nearby beaches, downtown and Pacific City. Walk, bike or jog to all. Also very close to SeaCliff Country Club where golf, tennis and social memberships are available.Not to mention the famous 4th of July Parade is in your neighborhood. This 3 level home is on a corner lot so you can enjoy light from the side too. Front patio incl a BBQ bar. 3rd floor rear deck has a bit of a view. The home includes wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter, and an attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 21st Street have any available units?
501 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 501 21st Street have?
Some of 501 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 501 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 21st Street offers parking.
Does 501 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 21st Street have a pool?
No, 501 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 501 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles