Huntington Beach, CA
4791 Lago Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

4791 Lago Drive

4791 Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4791 Lago Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Premium location. Large, single level, top floor, end-unit, 1 bed, 1 bath condo in a gated community near the harbor. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Refrigerator included. High ceilings. Walk-in closet. Private oversized deck. Brand new carpet and paint. Includes a single car garage plus one assigned parking space. Unit is served by an elevator and 2 staircases. Harbour Vista features peaceful streams, lagoons, walkways, swimming pool and spa. No pets. No smoking. Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, restaurants, services, etc. Short drive or bike ride to the beach. Good access to 3 freeways (405, 22, 605). Very walkable. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4791 Lago Drive have any available units?
4791 Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4791 Lago Drive have?
Some of 4791 Lago Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4791 Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4791 Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4791 Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4791 Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4791 Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4791 Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 4791 Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4791 Lago Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4791 Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4791 Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 4791 Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 4791 Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4791 Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4791 Lago Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4791 Lago Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4791 Lago Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

