4791 Lago Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Premium location. Large, single level, top floor, end-unit, 1 bed, 1 bath condo in a gated community near the harbor. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Refrigerator included. High ceilings. Walk-in closet. Private oversized deck. Brand new carpet and paint. Includes a single car garage plus one assigned parking space. Unit is served by an elevator and 2 staircases. Harbour Vista features peaceful streams, lagoons, walkways, swimming pool and spa. No pets. No smoking. Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, restaurants, services, etc. Short drive or bike ride to the beach. Good access to 3 freeways (405, 22, 605). Very walkable. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.