Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4621 Wellfleet Drive

4621 Wellfleet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Wellfleet Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Brightwater

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Huntington Beach's Brightwater Community. Wonderful wood and tile flooring throughout home. Front living room with fireplace opens up to private courtyard. Open living area around the kitchen with large great room and dining area that opens up to the back yard and the private courtyard. Well appointed kitchen features matching gourmet stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher, in wall oven, and microwave plus plenty of storage and counter space.

All spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features walk in closet and attached bath with double vanity, large soaking tub, and glass shower booth. Separate laundry room with front loading washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Located in the coveted Brightwater community of Huntington Beach. Within a short bike ride of Bolsa Chica State Beach. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $4100 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,100, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $4,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Wellfleet Drive have any available units?
4621 Wellfleet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4621 Wellfleet Drive have?
Some of 4621 Wellfleet Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Wellfleet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Wellfleet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Wellfleet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Wellfleet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Wellfleet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4621 Wellfleet Drive does offer parking.
Does 4621 Wellfleet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4621 Wellfleet Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Wellfleet Drive have a pool?
No, 4621 Wellfleet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Wellfleet Drive have accessible units?
No, 4621 Wellfleet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Wellfleet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 Wellfleet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Wellfleet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Wellfleet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
