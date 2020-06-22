4621 Wellfleet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Huntington Beach's Brightwater Community. Wonderful wood and tile flooring throughout home. Front living room with fireplace opens up to private courtyard. Open living area around the kitchen with large great room and dining area that opens up to the back yard and the private courtyard. Well appointed kitchen features matching gourmet stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher, in wall oven, and microwave plus plenty of storage and counter space.



All spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features walk in closet and attached bath with double vanity, large soaking tub, and glass shower booth. Separate laundry room with front loading washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Located in the coveted Brightwater community of Huntington Beach. Within a short bike ride of Bolsa Chica State Beach. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away.



To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $4100 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,100, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $4,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

