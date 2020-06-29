All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

4200 Delphi Circle

4200 Delphi Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Delphi Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to the beautiful Huntington Harbour community of Las Fuentes! This upgraded townhome features 2 master suites with upgraded bathrooms and walk-in closets. The kitchen is upgraded with all stainless steel appliances included. The cathedral ceilings creates an inviting space as you enter, where you will find a fireplace and built-in shelving. The unique and modern staircase features glass and wood stair rails. New paint, custom wood flooring and wood shutters throughout. This home features many details from baseboards, custom cabinets, inlaid accents and more – must see in person to appreciate! This corner unit shares only one wall and the lush landscaping and water fountain can be enjoyed from the convenience of your own back patio. Built-in barbecue is included. Close to beach, Bolsa Chica wetlands, Huntington Harbour, trails, restaurants, Trader Joes and freeway access. Enjoy the ocean breeze and all that beach life has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Delphi Circle have any available units?
4200 Delphi Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4200 Delphi Circle have?
Some of 4200 Delphi Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Delphi Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Delphi Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Delphi Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Delphi Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4200 Delphi Circle offer parking?
No, 4200 Delphi Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Delphi Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Delphi Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Delphi Circle have a pool?
No, 4200 Delphi Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Delphi Circle have accessible units?
No, 4200 Delphi Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Delphi Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Delphi Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Delphi Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 Delphi Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
