4200 Delphi Circle

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to the beautiful Huntington Harbour community of Las Fuentes! This upgraded townhome features 2 master suites with upgraded bathrooms and walk-in closets. The kitchen is upgraded with all stainless steel appliances included. The cathedral ceilings creates an inviting space as you enter, where you will find a fireplace and built-in shelving. The unique and modern staircase features glass and wood stair rails. New paint, custom wood flooring and wood shutters throughout. This home features many details from baseboards, custom cabinets, inlaid accents and more – must see in person to appreciate! This corner unit shares only one wall and the lush landscaping and water fountain can be enjoyed from the convenience of your own back patio. Built-in barbecue is included. Close to beach, Bolsa Chica wetlands, Huntington Harbour, trails, restaurants, Trader Joes and freeway access. Enjoy the ocean breeze and all that beach life has to offer!