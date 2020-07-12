All apartments in Huntington Beach
4172 Calhoun Drive
4172 Calhoun Drive

4172 Calhoun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4172 Calhoun Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage and has dual pane windows and sliders. , . Located in the heart of Huntington Harbour. Formal living room, Formal Dining Room, Family room, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, and sunlit breakfast nook with built-in buffet counter and shelving. It has an extra large master suite with walk-in closets with custom closet organizers and bathroom with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Large private backyard with automatic sprinklers. Gardner included with rental price. Newer roof, one block to neighborhood beach and park and top-ranked elementary school, Harbor View.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 Calhoun Drive have any available units?
4172 Calhoun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4172 Calhoun Drive have?
Some of 4172 Calhoun Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 Calhoun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4172 Calhoun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 Calhoun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4172 Calhoun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4172 Calhoun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4172 Calhoun Drive offers parking.
Does 4172 Calhoun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 Calhoun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 Calhoun Drive have a pool?
No, 4172 Calhoun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4172 Calhoun Drive have accessible units?
No, 4172 Calhoun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 Calhoun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4172 Calhoun Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4172 Calhoun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4172 Calhoun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
