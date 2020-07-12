4172 Calhoun Drive

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage and has dual pane windows and sliders. , . Located in the heart of Huntington Harbour. Formal living room, Formal Dining Room, Family room, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, and sunlit breakfast nook with built-in buffet counter and shelving. It has an extra large master suite with walk-in closets with custom closet organizers and bathroom with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Large private backyard with automatic sprinklers. Gardner included with rental price. Newer roof, one block to neighborhood beach and park and top-ranked elementary school, Harbor View.