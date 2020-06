410 Lake Street #304

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beach Location! Huntington Beach 3 bedroom, 2/bath Condo offer Move In Special!!! - Beach Front Location!! 2 BEDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, CONDO IN PRIVATE COMMUNITY LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN HUNTINGTON BEACH. AVAILABLE NOW! TAKE THE ELEVATOR TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 3RD FLOOR UNIT, COMPLETE KITCHEN REMODEL, WITH NEW WOOD FLOORING THROUGH-OUT, AMD NEW CARPET IN THE LIVING ROOM, AND BEDROOMS. FRESHLY PAINTED IN CUSTOM COLORS, LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED ROOM HAVE VAULTED CEILING , FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING GLASS DOORS OPEN TO PRIVATE BALCONY OFF LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED ROOM. NEW WASHER & DRYER AREA INSIDE UNIT. UNDERGROUND PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL, SPA, CLUBHOUSE, ATTRACTIVE OUTDOOR EATING AREA WITH BBQ'S. WALK TO THE BEACH, HUNTINGTON BEACH PIER, RESTAURANTS, STORES AND MORE! ONE YEAR LEASE, NO SMOKING SECURITY DEPOSIT $2,300.00.



***Move in Special $800.00 off 1st month rent with approved credit.****



For Showing Appointments Please call Ana Jensen at 949-788-1717 ext. 229 or email ana.jensen@amcapla.com



