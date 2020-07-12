400 Lake Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Newly renovated. Completely remodeled penthouse condo Brand new EVERYTHING. Never lived in. Great space, neutral color pallet. Great kitchen with Stainless steel appliances overlooks living room which is appointed with fireplace and balcony. Larger master bedroom with balcony. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Inside laundry area. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Modern and contemporary. 2 parking spaces in subterranean garage near mailbox and elevator. Unit is just off elevator. Over looks community pool, a short distance to Main st and Pacific city