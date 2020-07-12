All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 400 Lake Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
400 Lake Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:48 AM

400 Lake Street

400 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Newly renovated. Completely remodeled penthouse condo Brand new EVERYTHING. Never lived in. Great space, neutral color pallet. Great kitchen with Stainless steel appliances overlooks living room which is appointed with fireplace and balcony. Larger master bedroom with balcony. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Inside laundry area. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Modern and contemporary. 2 parking spaces in subterranean garage near mailbox and elevator. Unit is just off elevator. Over looks community pool, a short distance to Main st and Pacific city

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Lake Street have any available units?
400 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 400 Lake Street have?
Some of 400 Lake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 400 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 Lake Street offers parking.
Does 400 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Lake Street have a pool?
Yes, 400 Lake Street has a pool.
Does 400 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21040 Pacific City Cir. Suite 100
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles