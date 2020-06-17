All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3431 Venture Drive

3431 Venture Drive · (714) 493-0795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3431 Venture Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3491 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Recently updated, this Trinidad Island home is nestled in the coveted Huntington Harbour community. Featuring 5 beds and 35 baths, this turn-key residence has been freshly painted with crown molding throughout. A private path through the gated front yard leads to the home's welcoming entry, where the formal living room impresses with vaulted ceilings and an inviting fireplace. Abundant windows accented by plantation shutters drench the airy interiors in natural light. The updated Chef’s kitchen features newer appliances and counter island seating, perfect for casual dining. The main level is completed by a convenient downstairs bedroom, formal dining room, and den with fireplace and built-in bar. Upstairs, a private master retreat with high ceilings, fireplace and large walk-in closet connects to the luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate oversized shower with dual heads. Three additional generous bedrooms complete the floor. Outside, a beautifully hardscaped rear yard encompasses a built-in BBQ and spa, perfect for entertaining year-round. Additional amenities include a 3-car garage and indoor laundry room. With the harbor, beaches, shopping and dining all within walking distance, this home promises quintessential coastal living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Venture Drive have any available units?
3431 Venture Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3431 Venture Drive have?
Some of 3431 Venture Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Venture Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Venture Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Venture Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Venture Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3431 Venture Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3431 Venture Drive does offer parking.
Does 3431 Venture Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Venture Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Venture Drive have a pool?
No, 3431 Venture Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Venture Drive have accessible units?
No, 3431 Venture Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Venture Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 Venture Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Venture Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Venture Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
