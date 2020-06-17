3431 Venture Drive

Amenities

Recently updated, this Trinidad Island home is nestled in the coveted Huntington Harbour community. Featuring 5 beds and 35 baths, this turn-key residence has been freshly painted with crown molding throughout. A private path through the gated front yard leads to the home's welcoming entry, where the formal living room impresses with vaulted ceilings and an inviting fireplace. Abundant windows accented by plantation shutters drench the airy interiors in natural light. The updated Chef’s kitchen features newer appliances and counter island seating, perfect for casual dining. The main level is completed by a convenient downstairs bedroom, formal dining room, and den with fireplace and built-in bar. Upstairs, a private master retreat with high ceilings, fireplace and large walk-in closet connects to the luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate oversized shower with dual heads. Three additional generous bedrooms complete the floor. Outside, a beautifully hardscaped rear yard encompasses a built-in BBQ and spa, perfect for entertaining year-round. Additional amenities include a 3-car garage and indoor laundry room. With the harbor, beaches, shopping and dining all within walking distance, this home promises quintessential coastal living