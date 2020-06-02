All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

3298 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip. Just imagine what it would be like to step out to your patio and feel the warm sun on your face and have instant access to your boat or other ocean toys! Seabridge is gated community conveniently located on a peninsula providing quick access to the Main Channel, perfect for boating or paddle boarders. Two tennis courts, a community pool and spa round out the extra amenities. Two car attached garage. New flooring upstairs, freshly painted with new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer & dryer. All you need to do is move in and dock your favorite watercraft in your backyard! Top rated schools nearby, easy access to 405, 605 and 22 Freeways with Bella Terra and South Coast Plaza just minutes away. Are you ready to make that change?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3298 Tempe Drive have any available units?
3298 Tempe Drive has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3298 Tempe Drive have?
Some of 3298 Tempe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3298 Tempe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3298 Tempe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3298 Tempe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3298 Tempe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3298 Tempe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3298 Tempe Drive does offer parking.
Does 3298 Tempe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3298 Tempe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3298 Tempe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3298 Tempe Drive has a pool.
Does 3298 Tempe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3298 Tempe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3298 Tempe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3298 Tempe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3298 Tempe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3298 Tempe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
