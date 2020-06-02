3298 Tempe Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip. Just imagine what it would be like to step out to your patio and feel the warm sun on your face and have instant access to your boat or other ocean toys! Seabridge is gated community conveniently located on a peninsula providing quick access to the Main Channel, perfect for boating or paddle boarders. Two tennis courts, a community pool and spa round out the extra amenities. Two car attached garage. New flooring upstairs, freshly painted with new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer & dryer. All you need to do is move in and dock your favorite watercraft in your backyard! Top rated schools nearby, easy access to 405, 605 and 22 Freeways with Bella Terra and South Coast Plaza just minutes away. Are you ready to make that change?