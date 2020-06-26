All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
3262 FALKLAND Circle
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:57 PM

3262 FALKLAND Circle

3262 Falkland Circle · (949) 276-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3262 Falkland Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huntington Harbor Dream Home! This Stunning, turnkey, top of the line, one-story, harbor view, furnished, Single Family home with a 45-foot exclusive boat dock was completely renovated & finished in 2017. This high end vaulted ceiling Villa is located at most wanted Admiralty Island of the Huntington Harbor. Discover this luxurious and opulent hidden gem called “Huntington Beach Red Diamond”. This posh Villa exceeds expectations of the Southern California Beach lifestyle. Every detail of the reconstruction incorporates the finest-quality materials and workmanship combined with exquisite custom fixtures and luxurious state-of-the-art modern conveniences. This one-story, furnished, custom villa offers 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths with large living space with vaulted ceiling, spacious kitchen with dining area, & over-sized two car garage. Upgraded with imported stone, tile and granite as well as rich wood flooring & moldings, and exceptional work details throughout. Every facet of the Villa has been customized with the finest-quality materials and designer finishes available today. Gourmet kitchen is a masterpiece and it would be the focal point to entertain the family and friends. Outdoor living includes a very large patio to entertain family and friends in beautiful water surrounding settings with great privacy, and exclusive 45-foot boat dock just behind the villa. Will consider long term lease and/or option to buy. short term monthly rental at a higher rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 FALKLAND Circle have any available units?
3262 FALKLAND Circle has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3262 FALKLAND Circle have?
Some of 3262 FALKLAND Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 FALKLAND Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3262 FALKLAND Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 FALKLAND Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3262 FALKLAND Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3262 FALKLAND Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3262 FALKLAND Circle offers parking.
Does 3262 FALKLAND Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 FALKLAND Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 FALKLAND Circle have a pool?
No, 3262 FALKLAND Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3262 FALKLAND Circle have accessible units?
No, 3262 FALKLAND Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 FALKLAND Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3262 FALKLAND Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3262 FALKLAND Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3262 FALKLAND Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
