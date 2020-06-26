3262 FALKLAND Circle

Amenities

Huntington Harbor Dream Home! This Stunning, turnkey, top of the line, one-story, harbor view, furnished, Single Family home with a 45-foot exclusive boat dock was completely renovated & finished in 2017. This high end vaulted ceiling Villa is located at most wanted Admiralty Island of the Huntington Harbor. Discover this luxurious and opulent hidden gem called “Huntington Beach Red Diamond”. This posh Villa exceeds expectations of the Southern California Beach lifestyle. Every detail of the reconstruction incorporates the finest-quality materials and workmanship combined with exquisite custom fixtures and luxurious state-of-the-art modern conveniences. This one-story, furnished, custom villa offers 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths with large living space with vaulted ceiling, spacious kitchen with dining area, & over-sized two car garage. Upgraded with imported stone, tile and granite as well as rich wood flooring & moldings, and exceptional work details throughout. Every facet of the Villa has been customized with the finest-quality materials and designer finishes available today. Gourmet kitchen is a masterpiece and it would be the focal point to entertain the family and friends. Outdoor living includes a very large patio to entertain family and friends in beautiful water surrounding settings with great privacy, and exclusive 45-foot boat dock just behind the villa. Will consider long term lease and/or option to buy. short term monthly rental at a higher rent.