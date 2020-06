Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One of kind single family home, one block from Main St. in downtown Huntington Beach. Cute white-picket fence with lush green grass and lots of curb appeal. Interior features crown molding, wood style flooring and new blinds. Large bedroom with closet and built in dresser. Window AC unit and Tub in bathroom as well. Full size fridge, washer and dryer included. Garage off alley and huge storage room. Private backyard that would be great for pets.