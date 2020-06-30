All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
321 9th Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

321 9th Street

321 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This GORGEOUS downtown Huntington Beach Home is back on the market for rent. This house is only a few minutes walk from the beach and 5-10 minute walk from downtown restaurants. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The third floor has a large entertainer's loft and balcony, which can be used as an additional bedroom or gym. I put lots of love and upgrades into this home because I previously lived in this home myself. The house is upgraded with white plantation shutters, crown moldings, chocolate hardwood flooring, stone flooring, and custom painting. The house is available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 9th Street have any available units?
321 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 321 9th Street have?
Some of 321 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 321 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 321 9th Street offers parking.
Does 321 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 9th Street have a pool?
No, 321 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

