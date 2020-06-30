321 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

This GORGEOUS downtown Huntington Beach Home is back on the market for rent. This house is only a few minutes walk from the beach and 5-10 minute walk from downtown restaurants. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The third floor has a large entertainer's loft and balcony, which can be used as an additional bedroom or gym. I put lots of love and upgrades into this home because I previously lived in this home myself. The house is upgraded with white plantation shutters, crown moldings, chocolate hardwood flooring, stone flooring, and custom painting. The house is available now.