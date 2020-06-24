All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 9th St

320 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled beach townhome -Back unit- detached - bonus room and office - laundry - Large Bathroom - WALK TO THE BEACH!
This s a must see if affordable beach living is what you are looking for.
BACK unit in a detached duplex. Stackable washer dryer included in the rent. Rent also includes water/trash and gardener.
a UNIQUE floorplan with one bedroom down and one bedroom up. optional living area downstairs and room for an office upstairs.
All solid surface flooring - No Carpet! Great kitchen and dining area and lots of windows so it gets plenty of light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 9th St have any available units?
320 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 320 9th St have?
Some of 320 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
320 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 320 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 320 9th St offer parking?
No, 320 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 320 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 9th St have a pool?
No, 320 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 320 9th St have accessible units?
No, 320 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 9th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
