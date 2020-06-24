320 9th St

320 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Downtown Huntington Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remodeled beach townhome -Back unit- detached - bonus room and office - laundry - Large Bathroom - WALK TO THE BEACH! This s a must see if affordable beach living is what you are looking for. BACK unit in a detached duplex. Stackable washer dryer included in the rent. Rent also includes water/trash and gardener. a UNIQUE floorplan with one bedroom down and one bedroom up. optional living area downstairs and room for an office upstairs. All solid surface flooring - No Carpet! Great kitchen and dining area and lots of windows so it gets plenty of light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
