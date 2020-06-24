320 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled beach townhome -Back unit- detached - bonus room and office - laundry - Large Bathroom - WALK TO THE BEACH!

This s a must see if affordable beach living is what you are looking for.

BACK unit in a detached duplex. Stackable washer dryer included in the rent. Rent also includes water/trash and gardener.

a UNIQUE floorplan with one bedroom down and one bedroom up. optional living area downstairs and room for an office upstairs.

All solid surface flooring - No Carpet! Great kitchen and dining area and lots of windows so it gets plenty of light.