Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

320 5th Street

320 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 5th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
elevator
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
This is the ultimate living situation for one who wants to experience all that Surf City USA has to offer. Enjoy the amazing views of downtown HB as well as ocean views from your palatial downtown condo. Enjoy over 2,400 square feet of living area, spacious bedrooms, private balconies as well as your own private elevator. There are spacious courtyards and patio areas to enjoy all within the complex. You unit includes two assigned parking spaces as well as an interior laundry, large kitchen and fireplace. The very high ceilings add to the feeling of openness space. You will not be disappointed. Refrigerator as well as washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 5th Street have any available units?
320 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 320 5th Street have?
Some of 320 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 320 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 5th Street offers parking.
Does 320 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 5th Street have a pool?
No, 320 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
