320 5th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking elevator fireplace courtyard

This is the ultimate living situation for one who wants to experience all that Surf City USA has to offer. Enjoy the amazing views of downtown HB as well as ocean views from your palatial downtown condo. Enjoy over 2,400 square feet of living area, spacious bedrooms, private balconies as well as your own private elevator. There are spacious courtyards and patio areas to enjoy all within the complex. You unit includes two assigned parking spaces as well as an interior laundry, large kitchen and fireplace. The very high ceilings add to the feeling of openness space. You will not be disappointed. Refrigerator as well as washer and dryer are included.