Last updated August 13 2019

225 11th St

225 11th Street
Location

225 11th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Beautiful custom home 2 blocks from the beach. - RARE three level custom home steps to beach, downtown area, and Pacific City.

The first level has two open living rooms each with a fireplace. There is a separate dining area off of kitchen. Spacious kitchen with all stainless steel appliances such as commercial stove/oven, mini refrigerator, large built in refrigerator, and dishwasher. Pantry area next to refrigerator and walk-in wine cellar room. Large island and breakfast bar area.

The second level has two spacious bedrooms each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets, bonus room, linen closet, and laundry room on the back side of the home with the master on the other. Washer and dryer are for convenience only. Bonus room can be used as additional living room or office area. The front master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, his-and-her sinks, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Balcony off of the bedroom with fireplace and seating area.

The third level has the option to be used in multiple different ways. The open room and back room can be an office, gym/yoga area, additional room, etc with a large balcony. Full bathroom.

Attached three plus car garage with large storage closet and additional area to store items. Epoxy flooring and large ground to ceiling cabinets for storage.

Front outdoor patio area off of front living room. Great for an extended outdoor living room. Side patio area off of dining room and back living room.

NOTE: Ice maker does not work. Ceiling lights are being replaced with fan/lights.

(RLNE4891119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

