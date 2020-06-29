All apartments in Huntington Beach
22211 Malibu Ln

22211 Malibu Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22211 Malibu Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
OCEAN VIEW This gorgeous home offers the open floor plan connecting the kitchen, dining and living room which is perfect for family with kids. The living room features beautiful bay window, skylight and vaulted high ceiling. The family room has beautiful french door open to backyard. You can enjoy the ocean breeze all year long in the backyard and just a short walk to the beach . Enjoy the ultimate privacy with no neighbor behind you. The spacious master suite features the large walk-in shower with travertine stone and double sinks vanity. The indoor washer & dryer are hook up and ready to use. This house will be rented month -to- month, unfurnished with 3 months prepaid rent . If you want to find a family-friendly home to enjoy the beach , this is everything you're looking for. All amenities, shopping & restaurants of downtown Huntington Beach are within 5 mins drive.

(RLNE5695721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22211 Malibu Ln have any available units?
22211 Malibu Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22211 Malibu Ln have?
Some of 22211 Malibu Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22211 Malibu Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22211 Malibu Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22211 Malibu Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 22211 Malibu Ln is pet friendly.
Does 22211 Malibu Ln offer parking?
Yes, 22211 Malibu Ln offers parking.
Does 22211 Malibu Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22211 Malibu Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22211 Malibu Ln have a pool?
Yes, 22211 Malibu Ln has a pool.
Does 22211 Malibu Ln have accessible units?
No, 22211 Malibu Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22211 Malibu Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22211 Malibu Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 22211 Malibu Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22211 Malibu Ln has units with air conditioning.

