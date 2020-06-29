22211 Malibu Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

OCEAN VIEW This gorgeous home offers the open floor plan connecting the kitchen, dining and living room which is perfect for family with kids. The living room features beautiful bay window, skylight and vaulted high ceiling. The family room has beautiful french door open to backyard. You can enjoy the ocean breeze all year long in the backyard and just a short walk to the beach . Enjoy the ultimate privacy with no neighbor behind you. The spacious master suite features the large walk-in shower with travertine stone and double sinks vanity. The indoor washer & dryer are hook up and ready to use. This house will be rented month -to- month, unfurnished with 3 months prepaid rent . If you want to find a family-friendly home to enjoy the beach , this is everything you're looking for. All amenities, shopping & restaurants of downtown Huntington Beach are within 5 mins drive.



(RLNE5695721)