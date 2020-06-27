All apartments in Huntington Beach
216 3rd St.
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

216 3rd St.

216 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 3rd Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
The Huntington Beach Cottages, built in 1907. The cottages are all two bedroom, one bath homes. They include full kitchens, living room and dining room accommodations as well as small patios with patio furniture and gas grill barbecues. Wireless high speed internet access is available in all homes.
Cottage 2 is a two bedroom, one bath, single family home on a shared lot. It is located behind cottage #3, but has its own separate entrances, patio, and privacy. The Beach Cottage also has a laundry room onsite. This cottage was most recently remodeled with new paint, new flooring, and new furniture in late 2007/2008. Both bedrooms and living room include flat screen television with cable channels. The first bedroom contains a full size bed and the second bedroom has AC and two twin size beds, which upon request may be connected to "create a King size bed". Living room also contains full size sofa sleeper, which sleeps two. Two parking spots are provided and are located adjacent to the cottage off the residential alley.
This property has 1 Full(s), 1 Pull Out Sofa(s), 2 Twin(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 3rd St. have any available units?
216 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 216 3rd St. have?
Some of 216 3rd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
216 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 216 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 216 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 216 3rd St. offers parking.
Does 216 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 216 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 216 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 216 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 216 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 3rd St. has units with air conditioning.
