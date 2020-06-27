216 3rd St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

The Huntington Beach Cottages, built in 1907. The cottages are all two bedroom, one bath homes. They include full kitchens, living room and dining room accommodations as well as small patios with patio furniture and gas grill barbecues. Wireless high speed internet access is available in all homes.

Cottage 2 is a two bedroom, one bath, single family home on a shared lot. It is located behind cottage #3, but has its own separate entrances, patio, and privacy. The Beach Cottage also has a laundry room onsite. This cottage was most recently remodeled with new paint, new flooring, and new furniture in late 2007/2008. Both bedrooms and living room include flat screen television with cable channels. The first bedroom contains a full size bed and the second bedroom has AC and two twin size beds, which upon request may be connected to "create a King size bed". Living room also contains full size sofa sleeper, which sleeps two. Two parking spots are provided and are located adjacent to the cottage off the residential alley.

This property has 1 Full(s), 1 Pull Out Sofa(s), 2 Twin(s).