216 22nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom 3 bath Home Steps to the Ocean - This is a beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 bath home that is only 2 blocks from the ocean. Hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances.



Large master bedroom and second bedroom with walk thru closet.



Nice third level private balcony for entertaining.



Gated front courtyard to enjoy the ocean breezes.



Separate laundry room. Attached two car garage.



The fireplace is non working and for show only. The ice machine in the freezer does not work properly and will not be fixed.



There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.



(RLNE3876082)