Huntington Beach, CA
216 22nd St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

216 22nd St

216 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 22nd Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom 3 bath Home Steps to the Ocean - This is a beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 bath home that is only 2 blocks from the ocean. Hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Large master bedroom and second bedroom with walk thru closet.

Nice third level private balcony for entertaining.

Gated front courtyard to enjoy the ocean breezes.

Separate laundry room. Attached two car garage.

The fireplace is non working and for show only. The ice machine in the freezer does not work properly and will not be fixed.

There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.

(RLNE3876082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 22nd St have any available units?
216 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 216 22nd St have?
Some of 216 22nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
216 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 216 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 216 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 216 22nd St offers parking.
Does 216 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 22nd St have a pool?
No, 216 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 216 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 216 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
