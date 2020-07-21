216 22nd Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Downtown Huntington Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
3 bedroom 3 bath Home Steps to the Ocean - This is a beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 bath home that is only 2 blocks from the ocean. Hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Large master bedroom and second bedroom with walk thru closet.
Nice third level private balcony for entertaining.
Gated front courtyard to enjoy the ocean breezes.
Separate laundry room. Attached two car garage.
The fireplace is non working and for show only. The ice machine in the freezer does not work properly and will not be fixed.
There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.
(RLNE3876082)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 22nd St have any available units?
216 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 216 22nd St have?
Some of 216 22nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
216 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.