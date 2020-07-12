All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

21376 Via Straits Ln

21376 Via Straits Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21376 Via Straits Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Spectacular 3 bedroom single level home - Spacious single level Huntington Beach home with three bedrooms is available for immediate occupancy! This fantastic and sprawling layout offers privacy and functionality located approximately a mile from the beach in the resort-like community of Villa Pacific! The kitchen and breakfast nook area were just completely renovated with brand new white shaker cabinets, beautiful Quartz counters including ample storage and counter space, overhead lighting, and new stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy intimate alfresco dining within the private atrium or entertain and BBQ with larger crowds in the enclosed and paved, spacious back patio while taking in the sunsets and ocean breezes. The roomy master suite features a private bath, mirrored wardrobe doors and sliding glass doors for atrium access. On the opposite end of the home, you will find two secondary bedrooms with a shared full bathroom and direct 2-car garage access. The oversized garage features washer and dryer hook-ups along with an abundance of shelving and storage space. The home has been freshly painted and includes brand new carpet throughout. Villa Pacific is located on large acreage with plentiful greenery and recreational areas including lit tennis courts basketball courts, childrens playground, 2 clubhouses, 3 swimming pools, jacuzzi, sauna, shuffleboard, RV/boat storage, as well as ample parking throughout the neighborhood. The home is conveniently located close to the beach with easy access to Pacific City and downtown, shopping and parks. The landscape is included in rent. The animal limit is 2, and no cats allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5326638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21376 Via Straits Ln have any available units?
21376 Via Straits Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21376 Via Straits Ln have?
Some of 21376 Via Straits Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21376 Via Straits Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21376 Via Straits Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21376 Via Straits Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21376 Via Straits Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21376 Via Straits Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21376 Via Straits Ln offers parking.
Does 21376 Via Straits Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21376 Via Straits Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21376 Via Straits Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21376 Via Straits Ln has a pool.
Does 21376 Via Straits Ln have accessible units?
No, 21376 Via Straits Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21376 Via Straits Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21376 Via Straits Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21376 Via Straits Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21376 Via Straits Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
