21376 Via Straits Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

Spectacular 3 bedroom single level home - Spacious single level Huntington Beach home with three bedrooms is available for immediate occupancy! This fantastic and sprawling layout offers privacy and functionality located approximately a mile from the beach in the resort-like community of Villa Pacific! The kitchen and breakfast nook area were just completely renovated with brand new white shaker cabinets, beautiful Quartz counters including ample storage and counter space, overhead lighting, and new stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy intimate alfresco dining within the private atrium or entertain and BBQ with larger crowds in the enclosed and paved, spacious back patio while taking in the sunsets and ocean breezes. The roomy master suite features a private bath, mirrored wardrobe doors and sliding glass doors for atrium access. On the opposite end of the home, you will find two secondary bedrooms with a shared full bathroom and direct 2-car garage access. The oversized garage features washer and dryer hook-ups along with an abundance of shelving and storage space. The home has been freshly painted and includes brand new carpet throughout. Villa Pacific is located on large acreage with plentiful greenery and recreational areas including lit tennis courts basketball courts, childrens playground, 2 clubhouses, 3 swimming pools, jacuzzi, sauna, shuffleboard, RV/boat storage, as well as ample parking throughout the neighborhood. The home is conveniently located close to the beach with easy access to Pacific City and downtown, shopping and parks. The landscape is included in rent. The animal limit is 2, and no cats allowed.



No Cats Allowed



