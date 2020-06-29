Amenities

21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON - 3Bed Condo For Rent Huntington Beach - WELCOME TO YOUR HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME! Available for rent in August.



Top floor single level condo in the highly sought after SeaSpray Community with a one car detached garage. This property is approximately 1-1/2 miles from the Beach with resort like amenities that include tennis court, pool, spa and club house, and grass volleyball court. The unit has two covered balconies (One off the Living Room and one off the Master Bedroom) The master bedroom balcony has access to stairs that gives you your own private entrance. Spacious living room with beamed ceilings. New beautiful plank flooring throughout. The kitchen includes ample cabinetry, recessed lighting and stainless steel sink. Washer & dryer and refrigerator included with this unit.



Minutes to the beach! Come take a look, you'll love it!! 1 Mile To The Beach, Bike Trails, Park Schools And Shops.



Inquire today to schedule a showing!



