All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527

21372 Brookhurst Street · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21372 Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON - 3Bed Condo For Rent Huntington Beach - WELCOME TO YOUR HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME! Available for rent in August.

Top floor single level condo in the highly sought after SeaSpray Community with a one car detached garage. This property is approximately 1-1/2 miles from the Beach with resort like amenities that include tennis court, pool, spa and club house, and grass volleyball court. The unit has two covered balconies (One off the Living Room and one off the Master Bedroom) The master bedroom balcony has access to stairs that gives you your own private entrance. Spacious living room with beamed ceilings. New beautiful plank flooring throughout. The kitchen includes ample cabinetry, recessed lighting and stainless steel sink. Washer & dryer and refrigerator included with this unit.

Minutes to the beach! Come take a look, you'll love it!! 1 Mile To The Beach, Bike Trails, Park Schools And Shops.

Inquire today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5895474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 have any available units?
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 have?
Some of 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 currently offering any rent specials?
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 pet-friendly?
No, 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 offer parking?
Yes, 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 offers parking.
Does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 have a pool?
Yes, 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 has a pool.
Does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 have accessible units?
No, 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 does not have accessible units.
Does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity