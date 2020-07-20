21363 ESTEPA Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Vacation in Luxury all Year Long in this Absolutely Stunning Sea Cove at THE WATERFRONT Home, Steps to the Sand. This Grand 3-Story Floor Plan Features 2 Bedrooms, Plus an Office and 2.5 Baths. It Boasts Central A/C, Volume Ceilings, Arched Passages, Dual Pane Windows, French Doors, Custom Window Treatments, Plantation Shutters, Custom Flooring in Entry & Bathrooms, Rich Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas & Designer Carpet in the Bedrooms. The First Floor has a Bedroom with a Bathroom and Private Patio, Inside Laundry Room and Direct Access to an Oversized 2 Car Garage with Expoxy Granite Finish. The Second Level Includes an Elegant Living Room with Fireplace and Balcony Patio Overlooking Tuscan-Inspired Courtyard with Fountains, Formal Dining Area, Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Center Island, a Plethora of Custom Cabinetry, Eat-In Breakfast Nook, 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Microwave, Oven,& Dishwasher (All Stainless Steel). There is a Powder Room and Office. The Third Floor is a Luxurious Master Suite that Features a Walk-In Closet with Window for Natural Lighting. Gorgeous Master Bathroom with Two Ceasarstone Vanities ,Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Resort-Style Gated Exclusive Community w/Pool, Spa, BBQ Area & Lush Tropical Grounds. Steps to the Beach, PACIFIC CITY, Pier, Restaurants, Shopping, and So Much More!