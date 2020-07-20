All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 21363 ESTEPA Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
21363 ESTEPA Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

21363 ESTEPA Circle

21363 Estepa Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21363 Estepa Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Vacation in Luxury all Year Long in this Absolutely Stunning Sea Cove at THE WATERFRONT Home, Steps to the Sand. This Grand 3-Story Floor Plan Features 2 Bedrooms, Plus an Office and 2.5 Baths. It Boasts Central A/C, Volume Ceilings, Arched Passages, Dual Pane Windows, French Doors, Custom Window Treatments, Plantation Shutters, Custom Flooring in Entry & Bathrooms, Rich Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas & Designer Carpet in the Bedrooms. The First Floor has a Bedroom with a Bathroom and Private Patio, Inside Laundry Room and Direct Access to an Oversized 2 Car Garage with Expoxy Granite Finish. The Second Level Includes an Elegant Living Room with Fireplace and Balcony Patio Overlooking Tuscan-Inspired Courtyard with Fountains, Formal Dining Area, Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Center Island, a Plethora of Custom Cabinetry, Eat-In Breakfast Nook, 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Microwave, Oven,& Dishwasher (All Stainless Steel). There is a Powder Room and Office. The Third Floor is a Luxurious Master Suite that Features a Walk-In Closet with Window for Natural Lighting. Gorgeous Master Bathroom with Two Ceasarstone Vanities ,Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Resort-Style Gated Exclusive Community w/Pool, Spa, BBQ Area & Lush Tropical Grounds. Steps to the Beach, PACIFIC CITY, Pier, Restaurants, Shopping, and So Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21363 ESTEPA Circle have any available units?
21363 ESTEPA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21363 ESTEPA Circle have?
Some of 21363 ESTEPA Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21363 ESTEPA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21363 ESTEPA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21363 ESTEPA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21363 ESTEPA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21363 ESTEPA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21363 ESTEPA Circle offers parking.
Does 21363 ESTEPA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21363 ESTEPA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21363 ESTEPA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21363 ESTEPA Circle has a pool.
Does 21363 ESTEPA Circle have accessible units?
No, 21363 ESTEPA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21363 ESTEPA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21363 ESTEPA Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21363 ESTEPA Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21363 ESTEPA Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles