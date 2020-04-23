All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:36 AM

21270 RONDA Circle

21270 Ronda Cir · No Longer Available
Location

21270 Ronda Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Feels like you are on vacation all year long! Walk to the beach from this highly upgraded SeaColony end unit home in Gated community called “The Waterfront” located behind Hyatt Hotel. Light & Bright - NEW PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. Largest Plan Features 4 Bedrooms upstairs - most with walk in closets) plus 3 Highly upgraded bathrooms plus downstairs Powder Room. Crown Molding, Wainscoting, Custom Paint, Custom Lighting, Central Vac, Wrought Iron Staircase, Custom Built-ins in Family Room, Living Room and Guest Bedroom & Shutters throughout. Gourmet Granite Kitchen with large sit up island is adjacent to Family Room. Large Formal Dining Room. Huge Living/Media Room with custom built in's. Upstairs you will find Large Master Suite with walk in closet and Master Bathroom with Separate Shower and Spa Tub, Second Master Bedroom with own private bath. walk in closet, beautiful Built in unit, Plus Two large Guest Bedrooms with upgraded full bathroom. Large Upstairs Laundry Room with ample storage. Computer/Office area with built desk and storage. Entertain in your Private Sunny Patio/Courtyard. Dual air conditioners. Oversize 3 CAR Attached Garage with ample storage. Enjoy relaxing in the Resort Style Pool and Spa. Located just a short walk to white sandy beaches, HB Pier and Downtown and new Pacific City with shopping and restaurants. This is 10+. Available for move in September 1st. Dog allowed. Call Joanne (714) 231-2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21270 RONDA Circle have any available units?
21270 RONDA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21270 RONDA Circle have?
Some of 21270 RONDA Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21270 RONDA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21270 RONDA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21270 RONDA Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 21270 RONDA Circle is pet friendly.
Does 21270 RONDA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21270 RONDA Circle offers parking.
Does 21270 RONDA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21270 RONDA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21270 RONDA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21270 RONDA Circle has a pool.
Does 21270 RONDA Circle have accessible units?
No, 21270 RONDA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21270 RONDA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21270 RONDA Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21270 RONDA Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21270 RONDA Circle has units with air conditioning.
