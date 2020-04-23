21270 RONDA Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Feels like you are on vacation all year long! Walk to the beach from this highly upgraded SeaColony end unit home in Gated community called “The Waterfront” located behind Hyatt Hotel. Light & Bright - NEW PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. Largest Plan Features 4 Bedrooms upstairs - most with walk in closets) plus 3 Highly upgraded bathrooms plus downstairs Powder Room. Crown Molding, Wainscoting, Custom Paint, Custom Lighting, Central Vac, Wrought Iron Staircase, Custom Built-ins in Family Room, Living Room and Guest Bedroom & Shutters throughout. Gourmet Granite Kitchen with large sit up island is adjacent to Family Room. Large Formal Dining Room. Huge Living/Media Room with custom built in's. Upstairs you will find Large Master Suite with walk in closet and Master Bathroom with Separate Shower and Spa Tub, Second Master Bedroom with own private bath. walk in closet, beautiful Built in unit, Plus Two large Guest Bedrooms with upgraded full bathroom. Large Upstairs Laundry Room with ample storage. Computer/Office area with built desk and storage. Entertain in your Private Sunny Patio/Courtyard. Dual air conditioners. Oversize 3 CAR Attached Garage with ample storage. Enjoy relaxing in the Resort Style Pool and Spa. Located just a short walk to white sandy beaches, HB Pier and Downtown and new Pacific City with shopping and restaurants. This is 10+. Available for move in September 1st. Dog allowed. Call Joanne (714) 231-2016