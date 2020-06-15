21246 Alanis Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Vacation Year Round in this Stunning Sea Cove Plan 1 Private End Unit, Nestled Within the Exclusive Resort Community of The Waterfront - Steps to the Beach, Pacific City, Downtown Huntington Beach, Shopping, Dining, Huntington Beach Pier, 5-Star Hyatt Resort and the Waterfront Hilton Hotel. This Breathtaking Residence is Beautifully Appointed Throughout Including Volume Ceilings, Arched Passages, Hardwood and Tile Flooring, Wood Shutters, and Recessed Lighting Throughout. Stunning Gourmet Granite Kitchen Includes Granite Countertops, Large Center Island with Breakfast Bar with Plenty of Seating, Top-of-the-Line Appliances (Gas Cooktop, Hood, Oven, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave), Natural Wood Cabinetry Including Large Pantry, and a Built-In Niche. It Boasts an Elegant Great Room Design Open Living Room - Dining Room Combo with Custom Fireplace with Cable Hook-Ups Above and Views of the Tropical Courtyard Area w/Water Features. Large Master Suite with Dressing Area Complete with His and Hers Walk-In Closets, with Full Custom Organizers in Each. Luxurious Master Spa-Style Bathroom Includes a Walk-In Shower w/Tile Walls, Sitting Bench & Clear Glass Enclosure, Soaking Tub, Dual Vanities, Sit-Down Section, and Custom Cabinetry. The Second Bedroom has it's own Bathroom. Additional Features: Spacious Office Area, Private Balcony, an Upstairs Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Direct Access Oversized 2-Car Garage, Association Resort Style Pool, Spa, Tot Lot, and BBQs.