Last updated May 10 2020 at 6:56 PM

21246 Alanis Circle

21246 Alanis Cir · (888) 236-1943
Location

21246 Alanis Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Vacation Year Round in this Stunning Sea Cove Plan 1 Private End Unit, Nestled Within the Exclusive Resort Community of The Waterfront - Steps to the Beach, Pacific City, Downtown Huntington Beach, Shopping, Dining, Huntington Beach Pier, 5-Star Hyatt Resort and the Waterfront Hilton Hotel. This Breathtaking Residence is Beautifully Appointed Throughout Including Volume Ceilings, Arched Passages, Hardwood and Tile Flooring, Wood Shutters, and Recessed Lighting Throughout. Stunning Gourmet Granite Kitchen Includes Granite Countertops, Large Center Island with Breakfast Bar with Plenty of Seating, Top-of-the-Line Appliances (Gas Cooktop, Hood, Oven, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave), Natural Wood Cabinetry Including Large Pantry, and a Built-In Niche. It Boasts an Elegant Great Room Design Open Living Room - Dining Room Combo with Custom Fireplace with Cable Hook-Ups Above and Views of the Tropical Courtyard Area w/Water Features. Large Master Suite with Dressing Area Complete with His and Hers Walk-In Closets, with Full Custom Organizers in Each. Luxurious Master Spa-Style Bathroom Includes a Walk-In Shower w/Tile Walls, Sitting Bench & Clear Glass Enclosure, Soaking Tub, Dual Vanities, Sit-Down Section, and Custom Cabinetry. The Second Bedroom has it's own Bathroom. Additional Features: Spacious Office Area, Private Balcony, an Upstairs Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Direct Access Oversized 2-Car Garage, Association Resort Style Pool, Spa, Tot Lot, and BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21246 Alanis Circle have any available units?
21246 Alanis Circle has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21246 Alanis Circle have?
Some of 21246 Alanis Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21246 Alanis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21246 Alanis Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21246 Alanis Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21246 Alanis Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21246 Alanis Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21246 Alanis Circle does offer parking.
Does 21246 Alanis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21246 Alanis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21246 Alanis Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21246 Alanis Circle has a pool.
Does 21246 Alanis Circle have accessible units?
No, 21246 Alanis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21246 Alanis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21246 Alanis Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21246 Alanis Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21246 Alanis Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
