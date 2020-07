Amenities

One of a kind Beach Cottage located in highly sought-after Downtown Huntington Beach! All utilities paid for! This charming home has two very large bedrooms, remodeled full bath and a spacious living room. Elegant hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen cabinets, and open floor plan make this home very desirable and unique. This house is detached on a double wide lot with its own front yard, and rear private patio to relax at.