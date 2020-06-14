21171 Lochlea Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool furnished

ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach. Absolutely beautifully furnished and appointed residence with 2 stories, designer kitchen, formal dining room, separate family room, private laundry facilities, plenty of street parking, magnificent 3000 sq. ft. back yard with Pool, grass and patios. The room is small, 10 x 10, with wall to wall closet with organizers and mirrored doors plus large bay window with large shelf, however, tenant will have access to common areas.



This Room is for one single female working professional only. The room is upstairs. All applicants must have minimum FICO scores of 680, income of $40,000 per year. No evictions, no bankruptcies, no convictions. No pets. No smoking. Security Deposit is $2000. Term is negotiable. Call Tracy for all showings. Do not text, do not email. CALL 949-274-2583.