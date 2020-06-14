All apartments in Huntington Beach
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 2268 sqft

Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach. Absolutely beautifully furnished and appointed residence with 2 stories, designer kitchen, formal dining room, separate family room, private laundry facilities, plenty of street parking, magnificent 3000 sq. ft. back yard with Pool, grass and patios. The room is small, 10 x 10, with wall to wall closet with organizers and mirrored doors plus large bay window with large shelf, however, tenant will have access to common areas.

This Room is for one single female working professional only. The room is upstairs. All applicants must have minimum FICO scores of 680, income of $40,000 per year. No evictions, no bankruptcies, no convictions. No pets. No smoking. Security Deposit is $2000. Term is negotiable. Call Tracy for all showings. Do not text, do not email. CALL 949-274-2583.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21171 Lochlea Lane have any available units?
21171 Lochlea Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21171 Lochlea Lane have?
Some of 21171 Lochlea Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21171 Lochlea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21171 Lochlea Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21171 Lochlea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21171 Lochlea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21171 Lochlea Lane offer parking?
No, 21171 Lochlea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21171 Lochlea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21171 Lochlea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21171 Lochlea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21171 Lochlea Lane has a pool.
Does 21171 Lochlea Lane have accessible units?
No, 21171 Lochlea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21171 Lochlea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21171 Lochlea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21171 Lochlea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21171 Lochlea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
