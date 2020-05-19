21021 Galbar Circle

Amenities
Attractive 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 2 Car Garage Home in Huntington Beach - Attractive 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage on Cul de Sac in Huntington Beach
APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY afternoon, July 7th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!
Lovely 2 story home with open floor plan
Home was remodeled just a year ago!
2 car attached garage
Vaulted Ceilings
Skylights provide plenty of natural light
Spacious Master Suite
Fireplace in living room
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Large Backyard with fruit trees
Gardening Service Included
Located at the end of Cul de Sac
Cross Streets Brookhurst and Atlanta
Less than 2 miles to the Ocean!
3 miles to HB Pier!
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,725 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE3821578)