21021 Galbar Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attractive 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 2 Car Garage Home in Huntington Beach - Attractive 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage on Cul de Sac in Huntington Beach



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY afternoon, July 7th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



Lovely 2 story home with open floor plan

Home was remodeled just a year ago!

2 car attached garage

Vaulted Ceilings

Skylights provide plenty of natural light

Spacious Master Suite

Fireplace in living room

Washer and Dryer Hookups

Large Backyard with fruit trees

Gardening Service Included

Located at the end of Cul de Sac

Cross Streets Brookhurst and Atlanta

Less than 2 miles to the Ocean!

3 miles to HB Pier!



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$3,725 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please submit for pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE3821578)