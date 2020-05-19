All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

21021 Galbar Circle

21021 Galbar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21021 Galbar Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Attractive 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 2 Car Garage Home in Huntington Beach - Attractive 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage on Cul de Sac in Huntington Beach

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY afternoon, July 7th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

Lovely 2 story home with open floor plan
Home was remodeled just a year ago!
2 car attached garage
Vaulted Ceilings
Skylights provide plenty of natural light
Spacious Master Suite
Fireplace in living room
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Large Backyard with fruit trees
Gardening Service Included
Located at the end of Cul de Sac
Cross Streets Brookhurst and Atlanta
Less than 2 miles to the Ocean!
3 miles to HB Pier!

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,725 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE3821578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21021 Galbar Circle have any available units?
21021 Galbar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21021 Galbar Circle have?
Some of 21021 Galbar Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21021 Galbar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21021 Galbar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21021 Galbar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 21021 Galbar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 21021 Galbar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21021 Galbar Circle offers parking.
Does 21021 Galbar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21021 Galbar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21021 Galbar Circle have a pool?
No, 21021 Galbar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 21021 Galbar Circle have accessible units?
No, 21021 Galbar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21021 Galbar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 21021 Galbar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21021 Galbar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21021 Galbar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
