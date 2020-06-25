20951 Sailmaker Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Single story, end unit, located in La Cuesta By the Sea one mile from Huntington State Beach. This home sits on a corner located across from a lush greenbelt and tennis court. Enter into an open floorplan with soaring ceilings and sumptuous natural light shining through. The kitchen features newer stainless 5-burner gas cooktop, wall oven, and refrigerator with a breakfast bar open to the dining area. Sliding doors from dining room lead to spacious outdoor patio. Expansive master bedroom features en-suite bath. Additional features include stackable washer and dryer located in hallway, detached two car garage, and smaller sized patio off master bedroom. Walking distance to beach, restaurants and transportation.