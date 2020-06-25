All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 20951 Sailmaker Circle.
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:13 AM

20951 Sailmaker Circle

20951 Sailmaker Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20951 Sailmaker Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Single story, end unit, located in La Cuesta By the Sea one mile from Huntington State Beach. This home sits on a corner located across from a lush greenbelt and tennis court. Enter into an open floorplan with soaring ceilings and sumptuous natural light shining through. The kitchen features newer stainless 5-burner gas cooktop, wall oven, and refrigerator with a breakfast bar open to the dining area. Sliding doors from dining room lead to spacious outdoor patio. Expansive master bedroom features en-suite bath. Additional features include stackable washer and dryer located in hallway, detached two car garage, and smaller sized patio off master bedroom. Walking distance to beach, restaurants and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20951 Sailmaker Circle have any available units?
20951 Sailmaker Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20951 Sailmaker Circle have?
Some of 20951 Sailmaker Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20951 Sailmaker Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20951 Sailmaker Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20951 Sailmaker Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20951 Sailmaker Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20951 Sailmaker Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20951 Sailmaker Circle offers parking.
Does 20951 Sailmaker Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20951 Sailmaker Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20951 Sailmaker Circle have a pool?
No, 20951 Sailmaker Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20951 Sailmaker Circle have accessible units?
No, 20951 Sailmaker Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20951 Sailmaker Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20951 Sailmaker Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20951 Sailmaker Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20951 Sailmaker Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
