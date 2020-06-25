20951 Sailmaker Circle

Amenities
Single story, end unit, located in La Cuesta By the Sea one mile from Huntington State Beach. This home sits on a corner located across from a lush greenbelt and tennis court. Enter into an open floorplan with soaring ceilings and sumptuous natural light shining through. The kitchen features newer stainless 5-burner gas cooktop, wall oven, and refrigerator with a breakfast bar open to the dining area. Sliding doors from dining room lead to spacious outdoor patio. Expansive master bedroom features en-suite bath. Additional features include stackable washer and dryer located in hallway, detached two car garage, and smaller sized patio off master bedroom. Walking distance to beach, restaurants and transportation.