Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

20872 Hunter Lane

20872 Hunter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20872 Hunter Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*MOVE IN READY*South HB 4 bedroom/2bath POOL HOME is in highly desired neighborhood, location location! Must SEE this home - lots of upgrades - Available for immediate move in date- LONG TERM LEASE IS AVAILABLE
20872 Hunter Lane, HB, CA 92646
Call Stacey #714-756-1300 call or TEXT to schedule a viewing
*************Cooperating with other agents/broker for commission fee on secured approved tenants***********

This home will not last. The location is in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in South Huntington Beach, just 2 miles from PCH/OCEAN and so much more! Located in the neighborhood of Pacific Christian School- off Bushard/Atlanta

This is a 4 bedroom/ 2 full baths / 2 car garage/ 2 car driveway with PLENTY of street parking, POOL backyard, and a very spacious floorplan.

Please NOTE these Special Lease Offer as follows:
On approved applicants,

1 year lease sign OR More - $3850 per mo
Security Deposit - $3850

*BRAND NEW CUSTOM PAINT & BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME!
*Interior features a very large & spacious livingroom, a unique & cozy conversational area with dual gas fireplace that
surrounds the center of floorplan providing an open light & bright feel!
*A dining room, and a seperate den area off kitchen that can be utlized for many room options facing the luscious landscaping
and pool in beautiful backyard.
*All appliances included. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Stove, Washer & Dryer & Wine Fridge!
*ALL NEW WINDOW COVERINGS added and home is professionally cleaned and ready for move in.
*Light & Bright kitchen with lots of cabinetry, and granite countertops with breakfast bar.
*3 hallway bedrooms with full sized bathroom directly off livingroom area
*Master Bedroom is private & spacious offering a serene view of the pool/backyard area with sliding door direct
access.Seperate bathroom with a spacious walk in closet.
*2 car garage with remote access & plenty of storage space
*Laundry available in garage
*Pool Service

Neighboring Public Schools:
*Ralph E. Hawes Elementary School
*Isaac L. Sowers Middle School
*Edison High School

***** This home is available for a long lease rental term ********

Professionally Leased & Managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc
To apply on line please visit our website at https://www.lrspropertymanagement.com/
$42.00 application fee per each adult

TO VIEW THIS HOME BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, please reach Stacey@LRSRM.com or contact me at #714-756-1300
LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS follows all fair housing guidelines

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20872 Hunter Lane have any available units?
20872 Hunter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20872 Hunter Lane have?
Some of 20872 Hunter Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20872 Hunter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20872 Hunter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20872 Hunter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20872 Hunter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20872 Hunter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20872 Hunter Lane offers parking.
Does 20872 Hunter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20872 Hunter Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20872 Hunter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20872 Hunter Lane has a pool.
Does 20872 Hunter Lane have accessible units?
No, 20872 Hunter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20872 Hunter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20872 Hunter Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20872 Hunter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20872 Hunter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

