Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

*MOVE IN READY*South HB 4 bedroom/2bath POOL HOME is in highly desired neighborhood, location location! Must SEE this home - lots of upgrades - Available for immediate move in date- LONG TERM LEASE IS AVAILABLE

20872 Hunter Lane, HB, CA 92646

Call Stacey #714-756-1300 call or TEXT to schedule a viewing

This home will not last. The location is in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in South Huntington Beach, just 2 miles from PCH/OCEAN and so much more! Located in the neighborhood of Pacific Christian School- off Bushard/Atlanta



This is a 4 bedroom/ 2 full baths / 2 car garage/ 2 car driveway with PLENTY of street parking, POOL backyard, and a very spacious floorplan.



Please NOTE these Special Lease Offer as follows:

On approved applicants,



1 year lease sign OR More - $3850 per mo

Security Deposit - $3850



*BRAND NEW CUSTOM PAINT & BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME!

*Interior features a very large & spacious livingroom, a unique & cozy conversational area with dual gas fireplace that

surrounds the center of floorplan providing an open light & bright feel!

*A dining room, and a seperate den area off kitchen that can be utlized for many room options facing the luscious landscaping

and pool in beautiful backyard.

*All appliances included. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Stove, Washer & Dryer & Wine Fridge!

*ALL NEW WINDOW COVERINGS added and home is professionally cleaned and ready for move in.

*Light & Bright kitchen with lots of cabinetry, and granite countertops with breakfast bar.

*3 hallway bedrooms with full sized bathroom directly off livingroom area

*Master Bedroom is private & spacious offering a serene view of the pool/backyard area with sliding door direct

access.Seperate bathroom with a spacious walk in closet.

*2 car garage with remote access & plenty of storage space

*Laundry available in garage

*Pool Service



Neighboring Public Schools:

*Ralph E. Hawes Elementary School

*Isaac L. Sowers Middle School

*Edison High School



***** This home is available for a long lease rental term ********



Professionally Leased & Managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc

To apply on line please visit our website at https://www.lrspropertymanagement.com/

$42.00 application fee per each adult



TO VIEW THIS HOME BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, please reach Stacey@LRSRM.com or contact me at #714-756-1300

LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS follows all fair housing guidelines



No Pets Allowed



