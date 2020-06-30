Amenities
*MOVE IN READY*South HB 4 bedroom/2bath POOL HOME is in highly desired neighborhood, location location! Must SEE this home - lots of upgrades - Available for immediate move in date- LONG TERM LEASE IS AVAILABLE
20872 Hunter Lane, HB, CA 92646
Call Stacey #714-756-1300 call or TEXT to schedule a viewing
*************Cooperating with other agents/broker for commission fee on secured approved tenants***********
This home will not last. The location is in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in South Huntington Beach, just 2 miles from PCH/OCEAN and so much more! Located in the neighborhood of Pacific Christian School- off Bushard/Atlanta
This is a 4 bedroom/ 2 full baths / 2 car garage/ 2 car driveway with PLENTY of street parking, POOL backyard, and a very spacious floorplan.
Please NOTE these Special Lease Offer as follows:
On approved applicants,
1 year lease sign OR More - $3850 per mo
Security Deposit - $3850
*BRAND NEW CUSTOM PAINT & BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME!
*Interior features a very large & spacious livingroom, a unique & cozy conversational area with dual gas fireplace that
surrounds the center of floorplan providing an open light & bright feel!
*A dining room, and a seperate den area off kitchen that can be utlized for many room options facing the luscious landscaping
and pool in beautiful backyard.
*All appliances included. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Stove, Washer & Dryer & Wine Fridge!
*ALL NEW WINDOW COVERINGS added and home is professionally cleaned and ready for move in.
*Light & Bright kitchen with lots of cabinetry, and granite countertops with breakfast bar.
*3 hallway bedrooms with full sized bathroom directly off livingroom area
*Master Bedroom is private & spacious offering a serene view of the pool/backyard area with sliding door direct
access.Seperate bathroom with a spacious walk in closet.
*2 car garage with remote access & plenty of storage space
*Laundry available in garage
*Pool Service
Neighboring Public Schools:
*Ralph E. Hawes Elementary School
*Isaac L. Sowers Middle School
*Edison High School
***** This home is available for a long lease rental term ********
Professionally Leased & Managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc
To apply on line please visit our website at https://www.lrspropertymanagement.com/
$42.00 application fee per each adult
TO VIEW THIS HOME BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, please reach Stacey@LRSRM.com or contact me at #714-756-1300
LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS follows all fair housing guidelines
No Pets Allowed
