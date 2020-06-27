All apartments in Huntington Beach
20251 Cape Coral Ln #117

20251 Cape Coral Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20251 Cape Coral Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CONDO WITH 1/2 OFF FREE RENT!! MOVE-IN READY!!! - This is a one-bedroom one-bath condo that comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, micro hood, dishwasher and washer, and dryer. This community at Sea Bridge is one of a kind! Only one mile from the beach! Comes with two assigned subterranean parking spots with elevator to the 3rd-floor & Penthouse Floor. Community offers a Pool, Lighted Tennis Courts, 24-hr Security, Guarded Gate, Spa, Gym, Sauna, Club House and Locker-Room. To schedule a viewing you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at 562-686-9104.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

For further information call the office
(562) 908-1415

Property Address:
20251 Cape Coral Lane #117
Huntington Beach, Ca 92646

Visit our website:
https://www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415
Professionally Managed By: Prime Management Group, Inc.

(RLNE3559646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 have any available units?
20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 have?
Some of 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 currently offering any rent specials?
20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 pet-friendly?
No, 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 offer parking?
Yes, 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 offers parking.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 have a pool?
Yes, 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 has a pool.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 have accessible units?
No, 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 does not have accessible units.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20251 Cape Coral Ln #117 does not have units with air conditioning.

