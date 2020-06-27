20251 Cape Coral Ln #117

Amenities
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CONDO WITH 1/2 OFF FREE RENT!! MOVE-IN READY!!! - This is a one-bedroom one-bath condo that comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, micro hood, dishwasher and washer, and dryer. This community at Sea Bridge is one of a kind! Only one mile from the beach! Comes with two assigned subterranean parking spots with elevator to the 3rd-floor & Penthouse Floor. Community offers a Pool, Lighted Tennis Courts, 24-hr Security, Guarded Gate, Spa, Gym, Sauna, Club House and Locker-Room. To schedule a viewing you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at 562-686-9104.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
For further information call the office
(562) 908-1415
Property Address:
20251 Cape Coral Lane #117
Huntington Beach, Ca 92646
Visit our website:
https://www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415
Professionally Managed By: Prime Management Group, Inc.
(RLNE3559646)