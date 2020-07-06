20152 Vintage Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home! This property is a true gem. Thousands of dollars have been spent in upgrades to make this home an extra special one. All of the three bathrooms have been remodeled with updated cabinets and granite countertops. Newer manufactured dark wood floors throughout the downstairs level. Newer carpets on the stairs, upstairs hall and bedrooms. Scraped ceilings throughout, with recessed lighting in the kitchen. Dual paned windows and sliding doors. Newer window coverings throughout. This floor plan has a bedroom downstairs and a fully remodeled bathroom, a large living room with a view of the front yard. The upgraded beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and backsplash, two lazy susan’s, dual pullout trash containers and an island open to the large sunny and bright family room with a cozy fireplace. This home is light, bright and airy with great ocean breezes. The three car garage has newer epoxy floors. There are sprinklers in both front and backyards. This home is located inside the tract. Award winning Moffett Elementary school and park are inside the tract. Sowers and Edison are the junior and senior high schools. Property is located approximately two miles from the beach, and only a few minutes away from the 405, 55 and 73 freeways. This is the perfect home located in a great neighborhood. Lease price includes a gardener.