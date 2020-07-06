All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 20152 Vintage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
20152 Vintage Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

20152 Vintage Lane

20152 Vintage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20152 Vintage Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home! This property is a true gem. Thousands of dollars have been spent in upgrades to make this home an extra special one. All of the three bathrooms have been remodeled with updated cabinets and granite countertops. Newer manufactured dark wood floors throughout the downstairs level. Newer carpets on the stairs, upstairs hall and bedrooms. Scraped ceilings throughout, with recessed lighting in the kitchen. Dual paned windows and sliding doors. Newer window coverings throughout. This floor plan has a bedroom downstairs and a fully remodeled bathroom, a large living room with a view of the front yard. The upgraded beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and backsplash, two lazy susan’s, dual pullout trash containers and an island open to the large sunny and bright family room with a cozy fireplace. This home is light, bright and airy with great ocean breezes. The three car garage has newer epoxy floors. There are sprinklers in both front and backyards. This home is located inside the tract. Award winning Moffett Elementary school and park are inside the tract. Sowers and Edison are the junior and senior high schools. Property is located approximately two miles from the beach, and only a few minutes away from the 405, 55 and 73 freeways. This is the perfect home located in a great neighborhood. Lease price includes a gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20152 Vintage Lane have any available units?
20152 Vintage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20152 Vintage Lane have?
Some of 20152 Vintage Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20152 Vintage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20152 Vintage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20152 Vintage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20152 Vintage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20152 Vintage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20152 Vintage Lane offers parking.
Does 20152 Vintage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20152 Vintage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20152 Vintage Lane have a pool?
No, 20152 Vintage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20152 Vintage Lane have accessible units?
No, 20152 Vintage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20152 Vintage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20152 Vintage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20152 Vintage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20152 Vintage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles