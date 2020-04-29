2006 Huntington Street

Amenities

Completely remodeled one level home with New Kitchen, New Windows and a Private backyard! With only one shared wall and No one above or below, this Front unit comes with your own full-size private garage! The Interior sparkles with wood-like vinyl flooring throughout, a fireplace, soaring vaulted ceilings, inside laundry (hook-ups) and all three bedrooms has its own private, sliding glass door that accesses an outdoor patio! This is a Fantastic Location, with plenty of street parking. One can Walk and Bike to the park, restaurants, schools and shopping! Available August 9th!