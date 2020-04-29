All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 2006 Huntington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
2006 Huntington Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

2006 Huntington Street

2006 Huntington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Yorktown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2006 Huntington Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled one level home with New Kitchen, New Windows and a Private backyard! With only one shared wall and No one above or below, this Front unit comes with your own full-size private garage! The Interior sparkles with wood-like vinyl flooring throughout, a fireplace, soaring vaulted ceilings, inside laundry (hook-ups) and all three bedrooms has its own private, sliding glass door that accesses an outdoor patio! This is a Fantastic Location, with plenty of street parking. One can Walk and Bike to the park, restaurants, schools and shopping! Available August 9th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Huntington Street have any available units?
2006 Huntington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2006 Huntington Street have?
Some of 2006 Huntington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Huntington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Huntington Street pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Huntington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 2006 Huntington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Huntington Street does offer parking.
Does 2006 Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Huntington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 2006 Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 2006 Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Huntington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Huntington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Huntington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles