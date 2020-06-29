All apartments in Huntington Beach
19941 Lexington Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

19941 Lexington Lane

19941 Lexington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19941 Lexington Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great location in southeast H.B. boarding Costa Mesa. Good floor plan with 3 bedrooms up and 2 down. Two baths, laundry with washer/drier included without warrantee in direct access garage.
Some new kitchen appliances. Garage has large amount of built in storage cabinets. Larger side yards with BBQ gas hook up off slider from dining room and kitchen. Nice area in rear yard with many mature fruit trees. Both side yards are gated and and secure.

Two upper bedrooms are jack and jill arrangement each with duel pane slider doors leading to very large deck, both with ceiling fans. Popular private school down the street and shopping close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19941 Lexington Lane have any available units?
19941 Lexington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19941 Lexington Lane have?
Some of 19941 Lexington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19941 Lexington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19941 Lexington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19941 Lexington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19941 Lexington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19941 Lexington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19941 Lexington Lane offers parking.
Does 19941 Lexington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19941 Lexington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19941 Lexington Lane have a pool?
No, 19941 Lexington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19941 Lexington Lane have accessible units?
No, 19941 Lexington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19941 Lexington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19941 Lexington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19941 Lexington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19941 Lexington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
