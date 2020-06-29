19941 Lexington Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great location in southeast H.B. boarding Costa Mesa. Good floor plan with 3 bedrooms up and 2 down. Two baths, laundry with washer/drier included without warrantee in direct access garage.

Some new kitchen appliances. Garage has large amount of built in storage cabinets. Larger side yards with BBQ gas hook up off slider from dining room and kitchen. Nice area in rear yard with many mature fruit trees. Both side yards are gated and and secure.



Two upper bedrooms are jack and jill arrangement each with duel pane slider doors leading to very large deck, both with ceiling fans. Popular private school down the street and shopping close.