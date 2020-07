Amenities

parking pool tennis court

Absolutely amazing Condo close to the beach!!! Light and bright with new flooring and paint. Close to all of the amenities in the complex whether you want to splash in the pool, dunk some baskets or play an awesome game of tennis. One of the best locations with parking directly behind your home for a quick trip to the beach. Schools, Shopping, and freeways are close by too...