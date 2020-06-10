All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19858 Deep Harbor Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

19858 Deep Harbor Drive

19858 Deep Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19858 Deep Harbor Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
volleyball court
Spacious & Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome with Large Den - Upgraded 2bd/2ba plus Den Townhome available. This unit is located within the private Beachwalk Community in Huntington Beach. This unit features high ceilings, recessed lights, upgraded appliances, spacious patio areas (front and back) along with workshop garage. With brand new carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the other spaces. There is plenty of light in this unit provided by the various skylights inside. Very large den area that can be used for entertaining or an office. This unit does not share any walls and is located right adjacent to the pool and recreational facilities that Beachwalk offers. Beachwalk community features an Olympic size association pool and spa and four smaller pool areas. In addition, two clubhouses, sand volleyball court and men's and women's sauna area. If you enjoy hiking there are plenty of walking paths and open greenbelt spaces. Beachwalk location is ideal with the ocean being just blocks away and are in close proximity to restaurants and downtown shopping.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4944855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive have any available units?
19858 Deep Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive have?
Some of 19858 Deep Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19858 Deep Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19858 Deep Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19858 Deep Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19858 Deep Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19858 Deep Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19858 Deep Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19858 Deep Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 19858 Deep Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19858 Deep Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19858 Deep Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19858 Deep Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
