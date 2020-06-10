19858 Deep Harbor Drive

Amenities

Spacious & Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome with Large Den - Upgraded 2bd/2ba plus Den Townhome available. This unit is located within the private Beachwalk Community in Huntington Beach. This unit features high ceilings, recessed lights, upgraded appliances, spacious patio areas (front and back) along with workshop garage. With brand new carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the other spaces. There is plenty of light in this unit provided by the various skylights inside. Very large den area that can be used for entertaining or an office. This unit does not share any walls and is located right adjacent to the pool and recreational facilities that Beachwalk offers. Beachwalk community features an Olympic size association pool and spa and four smaller pool areas. In addition, two clubhouses, sand volleyball court and men's and women's sauna area. If you enjoy hiking there are plenty of walking paths and open greenbelt spaces. Beachwalk location is ideal with the ocean being just blocks away and are in close proximity to restaurants and downtown shopping.



No Cats Allowed



