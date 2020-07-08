All apartments in Huntington Beach
19847 Coventry Lane

Location

19847 Coventry Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This 2 story, completely remodeled townhome is located in the heart of south Huntington Beach, you’ll love the beautiful plank flooring, cozy fireplace and open floor plan! The kitchen is new with granite countertops, cushion close cabinets and drawers and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms, bathtub and shower surround with glass doors, dual pane windows downstairs, individual laundry room, washer and dryer included, lots of storage, large private patio area with gate, large master bedroom with mirrored closet doors, front of home has large greenbelt to enjoy! There is a community pool and spa. This home is walking distance to restaurants, shopping, bike ride to the beach, close to freeways and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19847 Coventry Lane have any available units?
19847 Coventry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19847 Coventry Lane have?
Some of 19847 Coventry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19847 Coventry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19847 Coventry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19847 Coventry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19847 Coventry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19847 Coventry Lane offer parking?
No, 19847 Coventry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19847 Coventry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19847 Coventry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19847 Coventry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19847 Coventry Lane has a pool.
Does 19847 Coventry Lane have accessible units?
No, 19847 Coventry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19847 Coventry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19847 Coventry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19847 Coventry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19847 Coventry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

