19847 Coventry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This 2 story, completely remodeled townhome is located in the heart of south Huntington Beach, you’ll love the beautiful plank flooring, cozy fireplace and open floor plan! The kitchen is new with granite countertops, cushion close cabinets and drawers and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms, bathtub and shower surround with glass doors, dual pane windows downstairs, individual laundry room, washer and dryer included, lots of storage, large private patio area with gate, large master bedroom with mirrored closet doors, front of home has large greenbelt to enjoy! There is a community pool and spa. This home is walking distance to restaurants, shopping, bike ride to the beach, close to freeways and more!