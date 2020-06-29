19841 Inverness Lane

Amenities
Welcome to Huntington Continental! This meticulously remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home has been upgraded down to the plumbing and electrical. Move right in and don't worry about a thing. New floors, new lighting, electrical, plumbing, bathroom, windows, and paint! Bring your own personal touch and make this town home your home! This property comes with one parking spot and garage storage. It also comes with a permit for street parking. Enjoy the community amenities which include a club house, park and pools! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.