Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

19841 Inverness Lane

19841 Inverness Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19841 Inverness Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Huntington Continental! This meticulously remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home has been upgraded down to the plumbing and electrical. Move right in and don't worry about a thing. New floors, new lighting, electrical, plumbing, bathroom, windows, and paint! Bring your own personal touch and make this town home your home! This property comes with one parking spot and garage storage. It also comes with a permit for street parking. Enjoy the community amenities which include a club house, park and pools! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19841 Inverness Lane have any available units?
19841 Inverness Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19841 Inverness Lane have?
Some of 19841 Inverness Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19841 Inverness Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19841 Inverness Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19841 Inverness Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19841 Inverness Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19841 Inverness Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19841 Inverness Lane offers parking.
Does 19841 Inverness Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19841 Inverness Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19841 Inverness Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19841 Inverness Lane has a pool.
Does 19841 Inverness Lane have accessible units?
No, 19841 Inverness Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19841 Inverness Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19841 Inverness Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19841 Inverness Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19841 Inverness Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
