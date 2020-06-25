19777 Shorecliff Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

This is a Custom Home located in the very desirable Beachwalk Community. Largest home built in Beachwalk. Short walk to the Beach, adjacent to the HBHS, Smith and Dwyer. At 3399SF 2 story it is Super spacious- 9' high ceilings, Travertine flooring. Extra large private yard with gas firepit for Entertaining. It has 2 master suites on 2nd floor with Cathedral ceilings, large walk in closets, 2nd Family room. Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Fireplace in Master Bedroom and Family Room. Formal Dining Room. Great study/ 4th BR downstairs. Private laundry room. New AC. Oversize 2 car garage w rollup and large driveway for 2 additional spaces. Sunny Southern Exposure. Enjoy the Beachwalk amenities- walk to world class 25 meter pool with sauna and spa. Like living in a Resort! Don't miss this one-of -a kind opportunity.