Huntington Beach, CA
19777 Shorecliff Lane
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

19777 Shorecliff Lane

19777 Shorecliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19777 Shorecliff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This is a Custom Home located in the very desirable Beachwalk Community. Largest home built in Beachwalk. Short walk to the Beach, adjacent to the HBHS, Smith and Dwyer. At 3399SF 2 story it is Super spacious- 9' high ceilings, Travertine flooring. Extra large private yard with gas firepit for Entertaining. It has 2 master suites on 2nd floor with Cathedral ceilings, large walk in closets, 2nd Family room. Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Fireplace in Master Bedroom and Family Room. Formal Dining Room. Great study/ 4th BR downstairs. Private laundry room. New AC. Oversize 2 car garage w rollup and large driveway for 2 additional spaces. Sunny Southern Exposure. Enjoy the Beachwalk amenities- walk to world class 25 meter pool with sauna and spa. Like living in a Resort! Don't miss this one-of -a kind opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19777 Shorecliff Lane have any available units?
19777 Shorecliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19777 Shorecliff Lane have?
Some of 19777 Shorecliff Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19777 Shorecliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19777 Shorecliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19777 Shorecliff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19777 Shorecliff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19777 Shorecliff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19777 Shorecliff Lane offers parking.
Does 19777 Shorecliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19777 Shorecliff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19777 Shorecliff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19777 Shorecliff Lane has a pool.
Does 19777 Shorecliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 19777 Shorecliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19777 Shorecliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19777 Shorecliff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19777 Shorecliff Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19777 Shorecliff Lane has units with air conditioning.

