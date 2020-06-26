Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19761 Carmania Lane
19761 Carmania Lane
19761 Carmania Lane
Location
19761 Carmania Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To schedule a private showing contact Kellan Lindley via text or call @ (949) 633-0936. Usually will require 6 hour notice to show. This house will not last on the market long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have any available units?
19761 Carmania Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 19761 Carmania Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19761 Carmania Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19761 Carmania Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane offer parking?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have a pool?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have accessible units?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
