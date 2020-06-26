All apartments in Huntington Beach
19761 Carmania Lane
19761 Carmania Lane

19761 Carmania Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19761 Carmania Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To schedule a private showing contact Kellan Lindley via text or call @ (949) 633-0936. Usually will require 6 hour notice to show. This house will not last on the market long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19761 Carmania Lane have any available units?
19761 Carmania Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 19761 Carmania Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19761 Carmania Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19761 Carmania Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane offer parking?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have a pool?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have accessible units?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19761 Carmania Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19761 Carmania Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
