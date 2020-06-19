All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

19752 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Kitchen With New Appliances, Stove, convection/microwave, original recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan, Tiled Fireplace, and Porcelain Tile Downstairs, Tiled Showers, Blinds, Newer Style Windows Throughout, Washer & Dryer area, Reverse Osmosis water system for drinking water and ice, Large Patio With outdoor Spanish tiles. Assigned Covered Carport With Storage Unit, (2) Comm. Pools, playgrounds, courtyards & basketball. Near Schools & Shops. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and an additional deposit may be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19752 Kingswood Lane have any available units?
19752 Kingswood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19752 Kingswood Lane have?
Some of 19752 Kingswood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19752 Kingswood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19752 Kingswood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19752 Kingswood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19752 Kingswood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19752 Kingswood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19752 Kingswood Lane does offer parking.
Does 19752 Kingswood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19752 Kingswood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19752 Kingswood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19752 Kingswood Lane has a pool.
Does 19752 Kingswood Lane have accessible units?
No, 19752 Kingswood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19752 Kingswood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19752 Kingswood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19752 Kingswood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19752 Kingswood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
