Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Gorgeous Granada model (largest) in beautiful Pacific Ranch walking/biking distance to the beach and downtown!! Large end unit with huge wrap around patio area. Some of the upgrades include granite counters, dual-pane windows, newer cabinets, recessed lighting, wood shutters, central AC, added loft area for office or den and much more! Pacific Ranch is a guard gated community and has 3 pools(1 heated year around) /spas and a clubhouse. Must see!