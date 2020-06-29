19451 Bluegill Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

3 bedroom house in cul de sac with pool and jacuzzi - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located at the end of the cul de sac and has upgraded kitchen and baths.



Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops.



Home has backyard pool and jacuzzi with covered patio great for entertaining.



Detached double garage has attic access for storage.



The tenant must provide additional pool liability insurance during tenancy.



There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.



(RLNE5245079)