19451 Bluegill Circle
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

19451 Bluegill Circle

Location

19451 Bluegill Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom house in cul de sac with pool and jacuzzi - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located at the end of the cul de sac and has upgraded kitchen and baths.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops.

Home has backyard pool and jacuzzi with covered patio great for entertaining.

Detached double garage has attic access for storage.

The tenant must provide additional pool liability insurance during tenancy.

There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.

(RLNE5245079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19451 Bluegill Circle have any available units?
19451 Bluegill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19451 Bluegill Circle have?
Some of 19451 Bluegill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19451 Bluegill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19451 Bluegill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19451 Bluegill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 19451 Bluegill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 19451 Bluegill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19451 Bluegill Circle offers parking.
Does 19451 Bluegill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19451 Bluegill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19451 Bluegill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 19451 Bluegill Circle has a pool.
Does 19451 Bluegill Circle have accessible units?
No, 19451 Bluegill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19451 Bluegill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19451 Bluegill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19451 Bluegill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19451 Bluegill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

