19382 Weymouth Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Completely remodeled throughout the home! Large home in a quiet neighborhood and only 2 miles from Huntington Beach Pier! Close enough to the Pier without having to deal with beach goers traffic! 3012 sf / vaulted ceiling in living room and formal dining area / 4 large bedrooms / 3 bathrooms each with a shower / den / bonus room / new closet mirror doors in every bedroom / finished basement / 2 newly remodeled wood burning gas fireplaces (1 in living room, 1 in basement), 2-car garage / no utility power cables above around the home / large corner lot 6100 sf. Throughout the home: fresh interior paint, spacious family room, new open kitchen with quartz in cappucino color for both counter top and backsplash for easy clean up, kitchen island, new fridge and new electrical glass smooth top cooking range/oven, new bathrooms, new flooring, new recessed ceiling lights, new interior doors and hardware, 6 french doors (2 for den, 2 for bonus room, 2 for laundry room) Front, side and rear yards are fully landscape for easy maintenance. Close to School, Shops, Albertson's, Mother's Market, Hoag Hospital, Walgreens, etc.