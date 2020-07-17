All apartments in Huntington Beach
19382 Weymouth Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

19382 Weymouth Lane

19382 Weymouth Lane · (714) 960-4441
Location

19382 Weymouth Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3012 sqft

Amenities

Completely remodeled throughout the home! Large home in a quiet neighborhood and only 2 miles from Huntington Beach Pier! Close enough to the Pier without having to deal with beach goers traffic! 3012 sf / vaulted ceiling in living room and formal dining area / 4 large bedrooms / 3 bathrooms each with a shower / den / bonus room / new closet mirror doors in every bedroom / finished basement / 2 newly remodeled wood burning gas fireplaces (1 in living room, 1 in basement), 2-car garage / no utility power cables above around the home / large corner lot 6100 sf. Throughout the home: fresh interior paint, spacious family room, new open kitchen with quartz in cappucino color for both counter top and backsplash for easy clean up, kitchen island, new fridge and new electrical glass smooth top cooking range/oven, new bathrooms, new flooring, new recessed ceiling lights, new interior doors and hardware, 6 french doors (2 for den, 2 for bonus room, 2 for laundry room) Front, side and rear yards are fully landscape for easy maintenance. Close to School, Shops, Albertson's, Mother's Market, Hoag Hospital, Walgreens, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19382 Weymouth Lane have any available units?
19382 Weymouth Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19382 Weymouth Lane have?
Some of 19382 Weymouth Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19382 Weymouth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19382 Weymouth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19382 Weymouth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19382 Weymouth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19382 Weymouth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19382 Weymouth Lane offers parking.
Does 19382 Weymouth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19382 Weymouth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19382 Weymouth Lane have a pool?
No, 19382 Weymouth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19382 Weymouth Lane have accessible units?
No, 19382 Weymouth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19382 Weymouth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19382 Weymouth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19382 Weymouth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19382 Weymouth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
