Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:49 PM

1931 Pine Street

Location

1931 Pine Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely home with 3 bedrooms plus downstairs office has premium location in Lake Park community. Living room opens to front patio, ideal for entertaining. Downstairs front office is next to full bath and could be used as 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen features granite counters, crisp white cabinets, recessed lighting and premium appliances. Kitchen, formal dining room and spacious family room with designer stone fireplace all overlook or open to lovely private side patio. Second level features 3 large bedrooms and 2 large baths. Master suite includes custom fireplace and opens to delightful balcony. Also a large 2nd story balcony is featured off back bedrooms. One of the best floor plans and located close to the beach, shopping, parks and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Pine Street have any available units?
1931 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1931 Pine Street have?
Some of 1931 Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1931 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 1931 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1931 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1931 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1931 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1931 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
