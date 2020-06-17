1931 Pine Street

Amenities

This lovely home with 3 bedrooms plus downstairs office has premium location in Lake Park community. Living room opens to front patio, ideal for entertaining. Downstairs front office is next to full bath and could be used as 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen features granite counters, crisp white cabinets, recessed lighting and premium appliances. Kitchen, formal dining room and spacious family room with designer stone fireplace all overlook or open to lovely private side patio. Second level features 3 large bedrooms and 2 large baths. Master suite includes custom fireplace and opens to delightful balcony. Also a large 2nd story balcony is featured off back bedrooms. One of the best floor plans and located close to the beach, shopping, parks and award-winning schools.