Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

19272 Hickory Lane

19272 Hickory Lane · (714) 840-1700
Location

19272 Hickory Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19272 Hickory Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$3,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19272 Hickory Lane Available 07/01/20 A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, - A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, With Family Room Fireplace With Built-In Cabinet, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Pantry, Dining Area, Living Room With Wood Grain Laminate Flooring Throughout The Down Stairs, Plantation Shutters, Custom Front Dutch Door, Large Front Enclosed Patio, Upstairs Hallway With Wains Coatings, Master Bedroom With Crown Molding, Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Hook-Up’s, Huge Back Yard With Gardner Included, Large Side Patio Area For Entertaining, 3 Car Garage, Side Storage For Trailer / Boat, Across The Street From Talbert Park, And Walking Distance To Talbert Middle Schools.

Note: Bedroom 3 And Be Split Into A 4th Bedroom / Wall Speakers And Extra Refrigerator In Garage AS IS

(RLNE5809820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19272 Hickory Lane have any available units?
19272 Hickory Lane has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19272 Hickory Lane have?
Some of 19272 Hickory Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19272 Hickory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19272 Hickory Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19272 Hickory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19272 Hickory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19272 Hickory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19272 Hickory Lane does offer parking.
Does 19272 Hickory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19272 Hickory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19272 Hickory Lane have a pool?
No, 19272 Hickory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19272 Hickory Lane have accessible units?
No, 19272 Hickory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19272 Hickory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19272 Hickory Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19272 Hickory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19272 Hickory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
