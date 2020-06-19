Amenities

19272 Hickory Lane Available 07/01/20 A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, - A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, With Family Room Fireplace With Built-In Cabinet, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Pantry, Dining Area, Living Room With Wood Grain Laminate Flooring Throughout The Down Stairs, Plantation Shutters, Custom Front Dutch Door, Large Front Enclosed Patio, Upstairs Hallway With Wains Coatings, Master Bedroom With Crown Molding, Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Hook-Up’s, Huge Back Yard With Gardner Included, Large Side Patio Area For Entertaining, 3 Car Garage, Side Storage For Trailer / Boat, Across The Street From Talbert Park, And Walking Distance To Talbert Middle Schools.



Note: Bedroom 3 And Be Split Into A 4th Bedroom / Wall Speakers And Extra Refrigerator In Garage AS IS



(RLNE5809820)