19132 Carp Circle
19132 Carp Circle

19132 Carp Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19132 Carp Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Starter Home - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.

Beautiful starter home in South Huntington Beach, you don't see wide streets like this anymore, and its situated in a cut-de-sac where you can watch the kids play. Interior track location so its quiet and less traffic going in and out. The house was remodeled back in 2016, but still has its charm. Great schools for the little ones! Dutch door and nice window in front to let the sea breeze through. No other single family homes like this within a two mile radius, won't last long on the market. Please be qualified before contacting us. More photos coming soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19132 Carp Circle have any available units?
19132 Carp Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 19132 Carp Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19132 Carp Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19132 Carp Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19132 Carp Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19132 Carp Circle offer parking?
No, 19132 Carp Circle does not offer parking.
Does 19132 Carp Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19132 Carp Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19132 Carp Circle have a pool?
No, 19132 Carp Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19132 Carp Circle have accessible units?
No, 19132 Carp Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19132 Carp Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19132 Carp Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19132 Carp Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19132 Carp Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
